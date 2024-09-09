Cousins Subs announced the launch of a new $10 Meal Deal. This limited-time promotion allows guests to enjoy a complete meal for just $10 when ordered online.

The $10 Meal Deal includes a choice of a 7 ½” Ham & Provolone, Turkey Breast, or Veggie sub, paired with chips or regular fries, a cookie and a regular fountain beverage This offer provides a convenient and delicious meal option for customers looking for quality and value.

“We’re thrilled to offer our guests this incredible deal,” said Justin McCoy, vice president of marketing at Cousins Subs. “We’re committed to providing our customers with fresh, quality meals at an affordable price, and this promotion is a great way to do just that.”

The $10 Meal Deal is available exclusively online through the Cousins Subs website and mobile app for a limited time. Guests are encouraged to take advantage of this offer while it lasts.