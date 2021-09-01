Cousins Subs Launches 'Catering for a Cure' Initiative

Cousins Subs launched Catering for a Cure, an initiative benefiting the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation’s (VLCF) Starr Children’s Fund, which raises funds for pediatric cancer care and research. Throughout the month of September, Cousins Subs and their Make It Better Foundation will donate $15 from every 20-piece Party Box sold, up to $50,000, to the Starr Children’s Fund.

“Cousins Subs is a long-time supporter of the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation with more than $250,000 in donations since 2015 to benefit cancer research and compassionate care in local communities across Wisconsin,” says Justin McCoy, VLCF committee chair and vice president of marketing at Cousins Subs. “We’re excited that this new initiative offers our guests an opportunity to show their support for such an important organization.”

The Starr Children’s Fund focuses solely on raising funds to support pediatric cancer care and research, which are drastically underfunded compared to other types of cancer. Only 4% of the billions of dollars spent annually on cancer care and research benefit pediatric cancer.

The Starr Children’s Fund will use the funds donated through Catering for a Cure to support their innovative research and implementation of immunotherapy treatment for better outcomes in childhood cancer.

Guests can place their Party Box order online, through the mobile app, over the phone or in person at a Cousins Subs location.