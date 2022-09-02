Cousins Subs Launches Catering for a Cure Initiative

Cousins Subs launched Catering for a Cure, an initiative benefiting the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation’s (VLCF) Starr Children’s Fund, which raises funds for pediatric cancer care and research. Throughout the month of September, Cousins Subs and their Make It Better Foundation will donate $15 from every 20-piece Party Box sold, up to $50,000, to the Starr Children’s Fund.

Earlier, Cousins Subs and the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation kicked off the campaign with a surprise delivery to the Oncology department at Children’s Wisconsin. The organizations donated subs to feed nearly 150 doctors, nurses and staff members to kick off Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders Awareness Month and thank them for their hard work and dedication.

“At Cousins Subs we take pride in the communities we call home and are honored to give back to our local heroes to kick off this impactful campaign,” says Justin McCoy, VLCF committee chair and vice president of marketing at Cousins Subs. “We’re excited that the Catering for a Cure initiative offers our guests an opportunity to show their support for such an important cause.”

Cousins Subs is a long-time supporter of the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation with more than $300,000 in donations since 2015 to benefit cancer research and compassionate care in local communities across Wisconsin.

The Starr Children’s Fund focuses solely on raising funds to support pediatric cancer care and research, which are drastically underfunded compared to other types of cancer. Only 4% of the billions of dollars spent annually on cancer care and research benefit pediatric cancer.

The Starr Children’s Fund will use the funds donated through Catering for a Cure to support their innovative research and implementation of immunotherapy treatment for better outcomes in childhood cancer.

Guests can place their Party Box order online, through the mobile app, over the phone or in person at a Cousins Subs location.