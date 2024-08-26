Cousins Subs announced its latest limited-time offerings: the Chipotle Cheese Steak sub and the Pumpkin Pie shake. These delicious new items are available now at all locations throughout Wisconsin and Indiana, offering a perfect blend of bold flavors and seasonal delights.

The Chipotle Cheese Steak sub is available with a choice of grilled steak or chicken. This hearty sub features pepperjack cheese, sautéed green peppers, sautéed onions and jalapeños, all topped with a flavorful chipotle ranch sauce and served on signature Italian bread. Available in 7 ½” or 15” sizes, this sub can also be enjoyed as a Sub in a Bowl for a low-carb option.

For a taste of the season, the Pumpkin Pie shake combines rich pumpkin flavor with a hint of spice, making it the perfect fall treat. Available in both small and regular sizes, it’s the ideal way to sweeten the day.

“We’re excited to bring these bold and flavorful options to our menu,” said Justin McCoy, vice president of marketing at Cousins Subs. “The Chipotle Cheese Steak offers a zesty twist on a classic favorite, while the Pumpkin Pie shake provides a delightful taste of fall that complements our menu perfectly.”

These limited-time offerings can be ordered in-store, online, or through the Cousins Subs app.