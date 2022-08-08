Cousins Subs Launches Free Delivery Weekends

Cousins Subs announced sub enthusiasts can receive free delivery on all qualifying orders for six weekends straight, starting this Saturday, August 6 and continuing every Saturday and Sunday through the close of business on Sunday, September 11.

Sandwich lovers can order their favorite deli fresh and grilled to order subs and made to order sides at cousinssubs.com or through the Cousins Subs mobile app for free delivery. No promotional code is needed as all delivery orders will automatically qualify for this discount. In addition, all Cousins Club members will receive one point for every dollar they spend on their delivery order.

Offer valid only at participating locations on Saturdays and Sundays throughout the six-week promotional timeframe.