Cousins Subs Launches New Website

Cousins Subs announce the launch of its new website. The streamlined, simplified design offers easy navigation and a user-friendly interface to provide consumers a quick and efficient ordering process.

“The main focus for the new website was to increase the overall site speed and reduce the total number of clicks required to order,” says Max Dalebroux, digital marketing manager at Cousins Subs. “It was also important to create a consistent brand experience across desktop, mobile web and our mobile app. With these new upgrades, we can confidently say that we offer a first-class digital experience for our guests ordering online.”

Created and designed with user experience in mind, the new Cousins Subs website includes improvements such as: