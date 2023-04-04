Cousins Subs Launches Sweepstakes for 2023 Donald Driver Charity Softball Game

Cousins Subs and partner Donald Driver invite fans to enter the inaugural “DD Softball Game VIP Giveaway” sweepstakes for a chance to win an exclusive VIP experience at the 2023 Donald Driver Charity Softball Game on Saturday, June 4th at Fox Cities Stadium in Appleton, Wis.

Now through Saturday, May 15th, sub enthusiasts and sports fanatics alike can enter daily to win this one-of-a-kind experience. The lucky grand prize winner will receive two VIP tickets to the Donald Driver Charity Softball Game, a VIP meet and greet with celebrity athletes including Driver and Jordy Nelson, complimentary food and drink during the game and free Cousins Subs for a year.

Cousins Subs and Driver will select an additional second prize winner who will receive two VIP tickets to the Donald Driver Charity Softball Game and a $100 Cousins Subs gift card.

Benefitting the Donald Driver Foundation, the annual Donald Driver Charity Softball Game brings Green Bay football legends back to town to face off in a softball game against current players. This year, Driver and Nelson will lead the ‘Legends’ team, while Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon will lead the ‘Current Players’ team.

“It’s rare to see these legends and current players off the football field, and that’s what makes this event so much fun,” says Driver. “Together with Cousins Subs, we put together a truly iconic experience for our winners. Who’s ready to hang out in the dugout with Jordy and me?”

“We are absolutely thrilled to offer this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to our loyal guests,” says Justin McCoy, Vice President of Marketing at Cousins Subs. “Through our partnership with Donald, we’re able to provide these lucky winners the opportunity to cheer on some of their favorite players like never before.”