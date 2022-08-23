Cousins Subs Looks to Expand in Indianapolis

Cousins Subs, a Midwest sub sandwich chain with nearly 100 locations in Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana, announced its plan to expand corporately into Indianapolis with leases signed for two locations – 8545 Emerson Ave. in Claybrooke Commons and 10220 East Washington St.

The family-owned brand intends to open both signed locations in 2023 and intends to have five to seven locations in Indy over the next few years. With average unit volumes for drive thru stores surpassing $1 million, Cousins Subs is actively seeking additional drive thru locations throughout the Indianapolis area.

Cousins Subs believes in better through the continual improvement in everything it does, and the plan to expand to Indianapolis brings that belief to life. The brand currently has 50 franchise and 44 corporate-owned locations throughout Wisconsin and the Chicagoland area. In recent years, Cousins Subs invested heavily in the brand by nearly doubling its corporate-owned unit count with the conversion and buildout of new drive thru locations and new store design that continues to exceed expectations.

“With continued reinvestment in the brand, Cousins Subs saw 93% AUV growth from 2011 to 2021,” says Joe Ferguson, vice president of development at Cousins Subs. “In addition, Cousins Subs experienced positive comp sales growth each of the last eight years – including three quarters of comp sales growth in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The brand is thrilled to enter the Indianapolis market, featuring Cousins Subs’ full menu of deli fresh and grilled to order subs and made to order sides for dine in, drive-thru, pick-up, curbside and delivery. The new locations will also feature the brand’s signature “Milwaukee Sub Shop” look, complete with digital menu boards, natural wood, stone and metal accents, and décor that promotes Cousins Subs’ cuisine philosophy, rich history and commitment to its communities through its Make It Better Foundation.

Cousins Subs is confident in the brand’s ability to thrive in Indianapolis. “We want to enter this market with a successful, proven strategy that we as a company have invested in and fully stand behind,” Ferguson said. “Our brand has seen tremendous success and we can’t wait for the Indianapolis community to experience everything we have to offer.”

Cousins Subs story began 50 years ago in 1972 when Bill Specht and his cousin set out to bring their favorite sub sandwiches from Atlantic City, N.J. to their new hometown of Milwaukee. Since then, Cousins Subs has built a name for itself throughout the Midwest, by serving better subs on their famous bread baked daily and featuring only the highest quality meats, produce and sides sourced locally whenever possible.