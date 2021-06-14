Cousins Subs Offering Free Delivery for 49th Anniversary

In celebration of the brand’s 49th anniversary on June 19, Cousins Subs is offering free delivery to sub enthusiasts all week long starting today through close of business on Sunday, June 20 at all Cousins Subs locations.

Sandwich lovers can order their favorite deli fresh and grilled to order subs and made to order sides at cousinssubs.com or through the Cousins Subs mobile app for free delivery. No promotional code is needed as all delivery orders will automatically qualify for this discount. In addition, all Cousins Club members will receive one point for every dollar they spend on their delivery order.

The Cousins Subs story began in 1972 when Bill Specht and his cousin set out to bring their favorite sub sandwiches from Atlantic City, New Jersey to their new hometown of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Cousins Subs believes in better through the continual improvement in everything it does. When it comes to the food served, quality has no substitute. Cousins Subs deli fresh and grilled to order subs and made to order sides, including fries, shakes and Wisconsin Cheese Curds, are made with locally sourced ingredients, like Wisconsin cheeses and dairy, whenever possible.