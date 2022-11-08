Cousins Subs Offering Vets Free Subs on Veterans Day

This Veterans Day, Cousins Subs will honor courageous military men and women by inviting all Veterans and Active-Duty military to enjoy a free 7.5” sub at any location on Friday, Nov. 11.

“At Cousins Subs we are committed to giving back the communities we call home,” says Justin McCoy, vice president of marketing at Cousins Subs. “And on Veterans Day we are honored to extend this free sub offer as a small token of our gratitude to the brave men and women who serve our country and we thank them for their service."

The free sub is redeemable on Veterans Day for in-person orders only. Proof of service is required to receive offer, including U.S. Uniform Services ID, U.S. Uniform Services Retired ID, Current Leave and Earnings Statement, Veterans Organization Card, Photograph in uniform or wearing uniform, DD214 form or Citation/Commendation.