Cousins Subs announced sub enthusiasts can receive $0.80 delivery on all orders of $30 or more now through close of business on Sunday, May 19.

The promotion honors the brand’s partnership with Donald Driver and his iconic Green Bay football number, “80.”

“The connection between Donald Driver and the number 80 is well-known in the football community,” said Justin McCoy, vice president of marketing at Cousins Subs. “We’re proud to celebrate our partnership with him by offering $0.80 delivery.”

Sandwich lovers can order their favorite deli fresh and grilled to order subs and made to order sides at cousinssubs.com or through the Cousins Subs mobile app for $0.80 delivery. No promotional code is needed as all delivery orders of $30 or more automatically qualify for this discount. In addition, all Cousins Club members will receive one point for every dollar they spend on their order.

Offer valid only at participating locations throughout the promotional timeframe.