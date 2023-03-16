Cousins Subs Offers 80 Cents Delivery During NCAA Tournament Weekends

Cousins Subs announced sub enthusiasts can receive $0.80 delivery on all orders of $20 or more for three weekends straight, starting today, at all participating Cousins Subs locations.

The promotion dates are as follows:

Weekend one: Thursday, March 16th through Sunday, March 19th

Weekend two: Thursday, March 23rd through Sunday, March 26th

Weekend three: Saturday, April 1st through Tuesday, April 4th

Sandwich lovers can order their favorite deli fresh and grilled to order subs and made to order sides at cousinssubs.com or through the Cousins Subs mobile app for $0.80 delivery. No promotional code is needed as all delivery orders totaling $20 or more will automatically qualify for this discount. In addition, all Cousins Club members will receive one point for every dollar they spend on their delivery order.

The delivery discount honors the brand’s partnership with Donald Driver and his iconic Green Bay football number, “80.”

Offer valid only at participating locations throughout the promotional timeframe.