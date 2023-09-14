Cousins Subs Once Again Gives Guests Chance to Win VIP Experience at Green Bay Packers Games

Cousins Subs and the Green Bay Packers announced the launch of the ‘Best Seats in the House’ sweepstakes for the eighth consecutive season. Football fans have the chance to win the ultimate green and gold fan experience at a Green Bay Packers home game during the 2023-2024 season.

The VIP experience includes two tickets to a game, leather recliners in a special VIP section off the 50-yard line, personal TVs to watch replays, and a delicious meal catered by Cousins Subs. Two winners will be randomly selected to enjoy this one-of-a-kind gameday experience prior to each home game. Fans can enter daily now through the end of the year by visiting packers.com/bestseats and completing the entry form.

“The ‘Best Seats in the House’ sweepstakes is a unique opportunity for fans to experience the ultimate gameday experience,” says Justin McCoy, vice president of marketing at Cousins Subs. “We’re thrilled to partner with the Green Bay Packers for the eighth season in a row to offer this incredible opportunity to football fans.”

The sweepstakes is part of an official partnership between the Green Bay Packers and Cousins Subs, and has proven to be a hot ticket with more than 500,000 entries to date.