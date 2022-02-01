Cousins Subs Opens Applications for its Wisconsin Sports Awards Scholarship Contest

For the 10th consecutive year, Cousins Subs and its Make It Better Foundation offer $20,000 in scholarships to Wisconsin high school senior athletes as part of its Wisconsin Sports Awards Scholarship Contest.

Throughout the month of February, high school seniors graduating in 2022 who simultaneously participated in a WIAA sanctioned sport, excelled in academics and dedicated time for community involvement, are eligible to apply. Following the contest entry period, the Cousins Subs Make It Better Foundation Board of Directors will award scholarships to four finalists—two $7,500 scholarships to one male and one female and two $2,500 scholarships to one male and one female.

Each finalist, and their family (two adult guests), are invited to attend the 2022 Wisconsin Sports Awards, an exclusive VIP event celebrating the best of Wisconsin athletics in high school, collegiate and professional arenas. During the event, the finalists will walk the blue carpet and be recognized for their scholarships in front of Wisconsin's finest athletes.

“This year is a huge milestone for Cousins Subs,” says Justin McCoy, vice president of marketing at Cousins Subs. “Not only are we celebrating our 50th anniversary as a brand, but we’re also celebrating our 10th annual Wisconsin Sports Awards Scholarship Contest. This contest is a true testament of the Cousins Subs legacy of giving by awarding exceptional high school senior-athletes for their academic, athletic and philanthropic success.”

The scholarships are funded through the Cousins Subs Make It Better Foundation, a nonprofit charitable organization dedicated to funding causes that address health and wellness, hunger and youth education in the communities that Cousins Subs serves. Year-to-date, the foundation has awarded more than $162,000 in scholarships to 37 high school student-athletes throughout Wisconsin.

For eligibility requirements and to complete the application online, visit www.cousinssubs.com/wsa by Feb. 28, 2022. Students must apply online by 11:59PM CST on Feb. 28, 2022. If mailing in an entry, it must be postmarked Feb. 28, 2022, or it will not qualify.