Cousins Subs announced the grand opening of its newest location in Appleton, Wis., at 3630 West College Ave. This new store, which marks the 95th location for the beloved sub shop brand, officially opened its doors with a ribbon cutting ceremony held earlier today in partnership with the Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce.

The 1,900-square-foot Appleton store, co-owned by Green Bay football legend Donald Driver as part of his partnership with Cousins Subs, features a full-service drive-thru, seating for 28 guests and the brand’s signature ‘Milwaukee Sub Shop’ ambiance. The decor blends natural wood, stone and metal accents, reflecting Cousins Subs’ commitment to its Wisconsin roots and high-quality subs. Digital menu boards add a modern touch to the dining experience.

“We’re excited to celebrate the grand opening of our Appleton location and to have the support of the Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce,” said Jason Westhoff, president and CFO at Cousins Subs. “This new store represents our commitment to serving the Fox Valley community with fresh, made-to-order subs and exceptional service.”

The Appleton store offers an extensive menu including deli fresh subs, grilled subs, made-to-order sides and catering options. Guests can enjoy dine-in, drive-thru, pick-up or delivery services, with online and mobile app ordering also available. Members of Cousins Club, the brand’s point-based loyalty program, earn one point for every $1 spent, both online and in-store.