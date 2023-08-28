Cousins Subs Opens Remodeled Store in Madison, Wisconsin

Cousins Subs announced the grand re-opening of its 3715 E. Washington Avenue location in Madison, Wis. This marks a significant milestone for the brand as it continues to reinvest in the Madison community. In addition to the remodeled location, Cousins Subs is also set to open several new stores in the area in the coming months, including Janesville, Stoughton and Sun Prairie.

The grand re-opening of the East Washington location is a testament to Cousins Subs' commitment to providing exceptional dining experiences for its guests. The 2,200 square-foot restaurant is corporately owned and now encompasses the brand’s signature ‘Milwaukee Sub Shop’ look, complete with natural wood, stone and metal accents, décor that promotes Cousins Subs’ cuisine philosophy, rich history and commitment to its communities through its Make It Better Foundation, updated logo and digital menu boards.

"We are thrilled to unveil our newly remodeled East Washington location," says Joe Ferguson, vice president of development at Cousins Subs. "This renovation allows us to better serve our loyal customers in Madison and provide them with an enhanced dining experience. We are proud to be a part of this vibrant community and look forward to continuing to serve our delicious subs and sides to our Madison guests"

In addition to the East Washington location, Cousins Subs is expanding its presence in the Madison area with the opening of new stores in Janesville, Stoughton and Sun Prairie. In Janesville, the brand has plans in the works for two stores. These new locations will bring the brand's signature subs and sides to even more customers, offering a convenient and tasty option for lunch or dinner.

As part of its commitment to the Madison community, Cousins Subs is dedicated to reinvesting in the local economy. The new and remodeled locations will create job opportunities for residents and contribute to the growth and development of the area. Cousins Subs is proud to support the communities it serves and looks forward to becoming an integral part of the Janesville, Stoughton and Sun Prairie neighborhoods.

With a focus on quality, community, and customer satisfaction, Cousins Subs continues to be a leader in the fast-casual sandwich industry. The brand's dedication to providing fresh, made-to-order subs has earned it a loyal following of sandwich enthusiasts.

Cousins Subs is currently seeking development opportunities throughout the west side of Madison. Interested parties with available land or end-cap drive thru units are encouraged to inquire by contacting Cousins Subs via email at info@cousinssubs.com.