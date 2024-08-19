Cousins Subs the Midwest-based, family-owned sub sandwich chain, announced the grand opening of its second location in Indianapolis. Accompanied by the Aspire Economic Development + Chamber Alliance, store staff and Cousins Subs corporate leadership team members, the new location celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“We’re excited to expand our presence in Indianapolis with our new location on Emerson Ave,” said Jason Westhoff, President and CFO of Cousins Subs, during the ribbon-cutting ceremony. “Our dedicated and passionate team is eager to serve the southeast side of Indianapolis with the quality and care that Cousins Subs is known for. This new location represents our ongoing commitment to the community, and we look forward to welcoming everyone to experience what makes our brand special.”

The new Cousins Subs restaurant is conveniently located at 8545 Emerson Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46237. Spanning 2,200 square feet and features a full-service drive-thru, seating for 40 guests and the brand’s distinctive ‘Milwaukee Sub Shop’ ambiance. The interior is adorned with natural wood, stone, and metal accents, reflecting Cousins Subs’ commitment to its cuisine philosophy, rich history and community engagement. Digital menu boards enhance the overall dining experience.

Cousins Subs’ extensive menu, featuring deli-fresh subs and made-to-order sides, will be available for dine-in, drive-thru, pick-up and delivery. Customers can conveniently place orders through the Cousins Subs website or mobile app. Additionally, customers enrolled in Cousins Club, the brand’s point-based loyalty program, will earn one point for every $1 spent, both online and in-store.