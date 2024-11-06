Cousins Subs is partnering with Crooked Creek Food Pantry to help combat hunger in the local community. From Thursday, Nov. 7 to Thursday, Nov. 21, guests are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items to Cousins Subs at 9321 N. Michigan Road for a special food drive.

To kick off the event, Cousins Subs will host a special Donation Day on Thursday, Nov. 7 from 2 to 7 p.m., during which 15% of total sales will be donated to Crooked Creek Food Pantry.

Guests who donate three nonperishable food items during the drive will receive a free 7.5-inch sub certificate to use on their next visit.

While all nonperishable food donations are welcome, Crooked Creek Food Pantry has a specific “wish list” of high-need items. These include peanut butter, dried pasta, spices like black pepper and garlic powder, canned fruits and vegetables, boxed macaroni and cheese, and canned meats such as tuna, chicken, or salmon.

This food drive supports Cousins Subs’ ongoing commitment to fighting hunger through its Make It Better Foundation.

“At Cousins Subs, we’re deeply invested in the well-being of the communities we serve,” said Justin McCoy, vice president of marketing at Cousins Subs. “Partnering with Crooked Creek Food Pantry allows us to make a direct impact by providing meals to those in need, and we’re excited to see the community come together for such an important cause.”