Cousins Subs in partnership with Green Bay football legend Donald Driver, is proud to announce the Driven to Deliver Cheer campaign, a week-long initiative to brighten the holidays for children in need across the Fox Valley.

From Thursday, Dec. 5, through Thursday, Dec. 12, Cousins Subs and Driver will donate 80 cents for every sub sold at seven co-owned locations in the Fox Valley. Funds raised during this campaign will go directly toward purchasing toys for Children’s Wisconsin Fox Valley Hospital.

Participating locations include:

Appleton 706 West Northland Avenue, Appleton 54914 3630 West College Ave, Appleton 54914

Green Bay 2410 East Mason Street, Green Bay 54302 2901 Ramada Way, Suite 100, Green Bay 54304

Neenah 667 S Green Bay Road, Neenah 54956

Oshkosh 1508 South Koeller Street, Oshkosh 54903 2231 Westowne Avenue, Oshkosh 54904



“I’m excited to join forces with Cousins Subs to bring joy to children this holiday season,” said Driver. “Together, we’re delivering more than great subs—we’re delivering hope and smiles to kids who need it most.”

At the conclusion of the campaign, Driver will personally deliver the toys to Children’s Wisconsin Fox Valley Hospital, ensuring the holiday season is filled with cheer for local families.

“This partnership embodies the spirit of giving that defines Cousins Subs,” said Justin McCoy, vice president of marketing at Cousins Subs. “We’re thrilled to work alongside our partner Donald to make a meaningful impact in the communities we call home.”

The Driven to Deliver Cheer campaign will be available exclusively at these seven locations in the Fox Valley.