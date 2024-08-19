Cousins Subs and the Green Bay Packers announced the return of the ‘Best Seats in the House’ sweepstakes for the ninth consecutive season. Football enthusiasts can win the ultimate green and gold fan experience at a Green Bay Packers home game during the 2024-2025 season.

This VIP experience includes:

Two tickets to a Green Bay Packers home game

Leather recliners in a special VIP section at the 50-yard line

Personal TVs to watch replays

A delicious meal catered by Cousins Subs

“This season, we’re enhancing the ‘Best Seats in the House’ sweepstakes with brand new leather recliners that offer a true VIP experience,” said Justin McCoy, vice president of marketing at Cousins Subs. “We’re proud to partner with the Green Bay Packers to give fans this exclusive and luxurious gameday opportunity.”

Two winners will be randomly selected before each home game. Fans can enter daily now through December 29, 2024, by visiting packers.com/bestseats and completing the entry form.

The sweepstakes is part of an official partnership between the Green Bay Packers and Cousins Subs and has attracted more than 500,000 entries to date.