Cousins Subs, the Midwest-based sub sandwich chain, is excited to continue its partnership with Indiana University Athletics for the ‘$100K Half-Court Haul’ sweepstakes. This thrilling opportunity gives fans the chance to be selected to shoot a half-court shot for a chance to win an impressive $100,000. The sweepstakes also celebrates the brand’s ongoing Indiana expansion efforts, with two locations now open in Indianapolis.

Fans can enter the ‘$100K Half-Court Haul’ daily from Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, through Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, for a chance to win two tickets to attend the last IU Men’s Basketball home game on Saturday, March 8, 2025, against Ohio State. One lucky fan will also have the opportunity to participate in the $100,000 Half-Court Contest, where they’ll take a half-court shot for a chance to win the grand prize.

“We’re thrilled to bring back the ‘$100K Half-Court Haul’ for a second year,” said Justin McCoy, vice president of marketing at Cousins Subs. “Last year’s contest was incredibly exciting, with the winner coming so close to making the shot. We can’t wait to see the energy and enthusiasm from fans this year as they take another shot at the $100,000 prize while enjoying the thrill of an IU Men’s Basketball game.”

“The $100K Half-Court Haul had everyone on the edge of their seats last season, so we’re excited to once again have it as part of our line-up for the 2024-25 IU Men’s Basketball season,” said Scott Dolson, IU Vice President and Director of Athletics. “While we’re thrilled to see another fan get a shot to win $100,000, we’re equally excited to do this alongside Cousins Subs, who has been an outstanding partner to IU Athletics.”

Cousins Subs’ story began more than 50 years ago when Bill Specht and his cousin brought their favorite sub sandwiches from Atlantic City, N.J., to Milwaukee. Since 1972, Cousins Subs has been serving up better subs on bread baked daily, using only the highest quality meats, produce, and sides sourced locally whenever possible.

The brand is excited to partner with IU Athletics and celebrate its recent expansion into Indianapolis, where each location offers the full Cousins Subs menu of deli fresh and grilled-to-order subs and made-to-order sides for dine-in, drive-thru, pick-up, curbside, and delivery. The new Indianapolis locations at 9321 North Michigan Road and 8545 S Emerson Ave, Ste A feature Cousins Subs’ signature “Milwaukee Sub Shop” design, showcasing digital menu boards, natural wood, stone, and metal accents, and décor that reflects the brand’s rich history, cuisine philosophy, and commitment to the community through the Make It Better Foundation.