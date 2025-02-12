Cousins Subs announced the promotion of Joe Ferguson to executive vice president. With more than 25 years of experience in real estate and franchise sales—including 20 years with Cousins Subs—Ferguson has played a pivotal role in the company’s growth and success.

Ferguson joined the Cousins Subs leadership team in 2011 and was elevated to executive vice president in late 2024. In this expanded role, he oversees IT and purchasing while leading franchise and corporate growth initiatives. He plays a key role in identifying new sites, negotiating deals and guiding the development team to drive growth. Ferguson also manages franchise sales, real estate, design and construction, ensuring brand consistency and long-term success for Cousins Subs.

“Joe has been an invaluable part of our leadership team for more than a decade,” said Jason Westhoff, president and CFO at Cousins Subs. “His expertise and dedication have been instrumental in our continued growth, and his leadership will be key as we pursue new opportunities and innovations.”

A key driver of Cousins Subs’ strategic development, Ferguson also leads store remodeling programs to uphold brand standards and empower franchisees to build successful businesses.

“It’s an honor to continue growing with Cousins Subs and help lead the brand into the future,” said Ferguson. “We have exciting initiatives ahead, and I’m looking forward to working with our talented team to make it better for our guests, franchisees and communities.”

Ferguson holds a degree in real estate and finance from the University of Wisconsin—Madison and brings a wealth of knowledge and passion to his role.