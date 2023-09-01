Cousins Subs to Raise Money to Support Pediatric Cancer Care and Research

Cousins Subs announced the return of Catering for a Cure, an initiative benefiting the Starr Children’s Fund to support pediatric cancer care and research. Throughout the month of September, Cousins Subs and their Make It Better Foundation will donate $15 from every 20-piece Party Box sold, up to $50,000, to the Starr Children’s Fund.

"Cousins Subs is committed to supporting cancer research and compassionate care in local communities across Wisconsin," said Justin McCoy, vice president of marketing at Cousins Subs. "We are honored to partner with the Starr Children’s Fund to help raise funds for pediatric cancer care and research."

Cousins Subs has been a long-time supporter of the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Starr Children’s Fund, with more than $350,000 in donations since 2015 to benefit cancer research and compassionate care in local communities across Wisconsin.

The Starr Children’s Fund focuses solely on raising funds to support pediatric cancer care and research, which are drastically underfunded compared to other types of cancer. Only 4% of the billions of dollars spent annually on cancer care and research benefit pediatric cancer.

The Starr Children’s Fund will use the funds donated through Catering for a Cure to support their innovative research and implementation of immunotherapy treatment for better outcomes in childhood cancer.

Guests can place their Party Box order online, through the mobile app, over the phone or in person at a Cousins Subs location.