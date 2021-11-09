Cousins Subs Raises $50K for Starr Children’s Fund

As a result of its Catering for a Cure initiative, Cousins Subs raised $50,000 for the Starr Children’s Fund, which raises money for pediatric cancer care and research and is part of the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation (VLCF).

Throughout the month of September, Cousins Subs and their Make It Better Foundation pledged to donate $15 from every 20-piece Party Box sold, up to $50,000, to the Starr Children’s Fund. With nearly 4,000 Party Boxes sold in September, the brand successfully raised the full $50,000 donation to the Wisconsin-based non-profit.

“We are thrilled with the generosity and compassion from our communities throughout this initiative,” says Justin McCoy, VLCF board member and vice president of marketing at Cousins Subs. “When we come together, it’s astonishing what can be accomplished and we thank all who helped us get to our $50,000 goal.”

The Starr Children’s Fund focuses solely on raising funds to support pediatric cancer care and research, which are drastically underfunded compared to other types of cancer. Only 4% of the billions of dollars spent annually on cancer care and research benefit pediatric cancer.

The Starr Children’s Fund will use the funds donated through Catering for a Cure to support innovative research and implementation of immunotherapy treatment for better outcomes in childhood cancer.

Cousins Subs and VLCF, both Wisconsin-based organizations, first teamed up to tackle cancer in September 2015. Through the tremendous support of the local community, Cousins Subs has met its fundraising goal the last six consecutive years—leading to a total contribution of $300,000 for cancer research and compassionate care.