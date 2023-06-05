Cousins Subs Reopens Remodeled Store in New Berlin, Wisconsin

Cousins Subs in New Berlin, Wis. announced its grand re-opening earlier this week after an extensive remodel at 16005 W. National Ave. The milestone was celebrated today with a ribbon cutting ceremony featuring store staff and executive team members.

The 2,100 square-foot restaurant is corporately owned and now encompasses the brand’s signature ‘Milwaukee Sub Shop’ look, complete with natural wood, stone and metal accents, décor that promotes Cousins Subs’ cuisine philosophy, rich history and commitment to its communities through its Make It Better Foundation, updated logo and digital menu boards.

“Cousins Subs first opened in New Berlin in 1996 to provide deli fresh and grilled to order subs to brand enthusiasts in the area,” says Joe Ferguson, vice president of development at Cousins Subs. “As we approach nearly three decades of serving this community, we are pleased to enhance our guests' experience by revamping our restaurant and providing the same great product in more convenient ways.”

The restaurant offers Cousins Subs’ full menu of deli fresh and grilled to order subs and made to order sides for dine in, drive-thru, pick-up and delivery. Guests can also place catering orders through the location via the Cousins Subs website. Patrons who are enrolled in Cousins Club – the brand’s point-based loyalty program – will receive one point for every $1 spent both online and in store.

The location is open from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., seven days a week.