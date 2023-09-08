Cousins Subs Rolls Out Fanta Packers Punch Beverage

Cousins Subs announced the launch of Fanta Packers Punch, a limited-time beverage available exclusively at participating Cousins Subs locations with Coca-Cola Freestyle. This refreshing drink features a blend of Fanta Orange, vanilla and lemonade, making it the perfect complement to Cousins Subs’ made-to-order subs and sides, especially on game day.

“We’re excited to offer our guests a unique and delicious beverage option with Fanta Packers Punch,” says Justin McCoy, vice president of marketing at Cousins Subs. “This exclusive concoction is the perfect way to celebrate Packers season and enjoy a refreshing drink with friends and family.”

Fanta Packers Punch is available now through Nov. 8, and guests can find it at their nearest participating Cousins Subs location with Coca-Cola Freestyle.

In addition to Fanta Packers Punch, Coca-Cola Freestyle offers a variety of other delicious drink options to pair with Cousins Subs’ menu items.