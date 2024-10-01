Cousins Subs announced the return of its bi-annual Round Up Campaign, benefiting the brand’s Make It Better Foundation—a foundation dedicated to addressing key community needs in the areas of health & wellness, hunger and youth education.

Throughout October, guests can easily contribute to this initiative by rounding up their in-store purchases to the nearest dollar. Additionally, those ordering online via the Cousins Subs website or mobile app can choose to add a donation of $0.25 or $0.50 to their cart. Guests making online purchases can further their impact by adding multiple donations to their order, amplifying their contribution to local communities in need.

“The Round Up Campaign is one of the simplest ways for our guests to make a positive impact,” said Justin McCoy, vice president of marketing at Cousins Subs. “Whether you’re rounding up in-store or adding a donation online, every dollar makes a difference in building stronger, healthier neighborhoods.”

Since the inception of the Make It Better Foundation in 2013, Cousins Subs has made a big difference for those in the communities it calls home in the following ways:

Granted more than $1.2 million to 220 nonprofit organizations that improve health & wellness, youth education and hunger.

Gifted $400,000 to the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Starr Children’s Fund to fight cancer.

Awarded more than $325,000 in college scholarships to 48 high-school student athletes and 30 Cousins Subs crew members

Donated nearly $175,000 to Hunger Task Force and its affiliated pantries to fight food insecurity.

Christine Specht, CEO of Cousins Subs, echoed the importance of the campaign, saying, “We’re incredibly proud of the generosity our guests show during the Round Up Campaign. These contributions are a testament to the sense of community that defines Cousins Subs, and together, we’re truly making it better.”