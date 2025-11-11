On Thursday, Nov. 13, two locally owned Cousins Subs restaurants in West Bend and Kewaskum will rally the community to support Washington County food banks during a time of heightened demand for assistance.

Franchisee Keith Novotny will donate $1 from every sub sold that day, with local businesses pledging to match the donation multiple times over, bringing the total contribution to at least $8 per sub. Novotny continues to rally additional partners to grow the impact ahead of the event.

“Food banks are working harder than ever to meet the needs of families in our community,” said Novotny. “This effort shows how much we can accomplish when local businesses and neighbors come together for a common cause.”

Novotny hopes to see guests pack both restaurants throughout the day, transforming every meal into meaningful support for Washington County families.

“Keith’s passion for helping his community is inspiring,” said Christine Specht, CEO at Cousins Subs. “His leadership shows what it means to live our mission to Make It Better, one sub, one neighbor and one act of generosity at a time.”

The event offers an opportunity for the Washington County community to come together over something as simple and meaningful as lunch.

Participating locations:

• Cousins Subs – 437 W Paradise Dr., West Bend, WI 53095

• Cousins Subs – 1010 Fond du Lac Ave., Kewaskum, WI 53040