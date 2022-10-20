Cousins Subs’ Website Earns Recognition

Earlier this month, Cousins Subs’ consumer website was recognized by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts’ 17th Annual w3 Awards. With the help of Milwaukee-based Disrupt Idea Co., the sub shop website earned silver awards in two categories: Best User Experience and Best Restaurant.

Receiving more than 3,000 entries annually from across the globe, the w3 Awards honors outstanding Websites, Marketing, Video, Mobile, Social, and Podcasts created by some of the best digital content creators across the industry.

Launched in February of this year, the streamlined, simplified website design offers easy navigation and a user-friendly interface to provide consumers a quick and efficient ordering process.

“As part of the digital transformation for Cousins Subs, the new site features a headless app with an intuitive user-interface,” says Andrew Rose-Rankin, technology lead at Disrupt Idea, Co. “It’s a dynamic system that allows for easy maintenance and updates. The site is already paying dividends with increases in both order volume and average ticket across the board.”

Both companies are thrilled with the recognition and honored to be included in this year’s awards.

“The main focus for the new website was to increase the overall site speed and reduce the total number of clicks required to order,” adds Justin McCoy, vice president of marketing at Cousins Subs. “It was also important to create a consistent brand experience across desktop, mobile web and our mobile app. With these new upgrades, we can confidently say that we offer a first-class digital experience for our guests ordering online.