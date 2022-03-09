Cowboy Chicken Adds Brisket to Menu

Following a three-month trial that was overwhelmingly positive, Cowboy Chicken, the fast casual restaurant known for wood-fired rotisserie chicken and homemade fresh sides, is adding Cowboy Brisket to its menu. This is the first time Cowboy Chicken is serving a flavorsome protein other than poultry.

“This is the first time we have ever offered a protein other than chicken and turkey on our menu,” says Sean Kennedy, president and CEO of Cowboy Chicken. “We sought out expert pitmasters experienced in the low-and-slow preparation of barbecue to create Cowboy Brisket using our unique specifications for a mouthwatering brisket that we knew our guests would love.”

These expert pitmasters smoke the brisket low and slow offsite for 14 hours before it is brought in for Cowboy Chicken guests. For 40 years and four generations, these pitmasters have perfected the art of roasting the best cuts of USDA-approved meats over hickory charcoal to bring out the irresistible smoky flavor of real, pit-cooked barbecue.

The savory and tender pulled brisket is available at all locations in menu items ranging from sandwiches piled high to family meals. In addition to the offerings below, guests can add on a quarter pound of pulled brisket to any meal for $5.50.

The menu items are:

· Brisket plate – a quarter pound of pulled brisket served with two sides and a roll ($12)

· Brisket combo plate – a quarter pound of pulled brisket and a quarter chicken (choice of white or dark meat) served with two sides and a roll ($14)

· Brisket sandwich – a quarter pound of pulled brisket served on a toasted bun with one side, onions, pickles and BBQ sauce ($10)

· Brisket family meal – a pound of pulled brisket served with three large sides, choice of rolls or chips and salsa, BBQ sauce, and onions and pickles on the side (serves four; $39).

· Brisket combo family meal – a pound of pulled brisket, one chicken, four large sides, choice of rolls or chips and salsa, BBQ sauce, and onions and pickles on the side (serves six to eight; $47)

Cowboy Chicken prepares wood-fired rotisserie chicken for loyal guests who order whole chickens, crispy drumsticks, famous chicken enchiladas and sandwiches served on toasted buns. Made-from-scratch sides complement the chicken with choices such as ranchero beans, Spanish rice and corn fritters. Family meals are available to feed everyone at home. Guests can join the Campfire Club for rewards, coupons, news and special offers.