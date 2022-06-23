Cowboy Chicken Adds Four New Menu Items for the Summer

Cowboy Chicken curates the perfect summertime menu to relax and chill out from the sizzling Southern heat. Beginning July 4, the wood-fired rotisserie chicken chain brings four new menu items boasting the refreshing flavors of summer to the table for a limited time. And social savvy guests can also snag a free strawberry chicken salad during the promotion.

“These healthy and delicious additions are the perfect way to celebrate summer,” says Sean Kennedy, president and CEO of Cowboy Chicken. “They are lighter for warm weather appetites and each features the refreshing flavors of the season.”

Cowboy Chicken brings two salad options, a dessert and a tasty drink to their menu starting July 4 to Oct. 3, joining juicy watermelon slices and watermelon tea which are available Memorial Day to Labor Day. These new limited-time offerings include:

Strawberry chicken salad topped with candied pecans, feta, bacon and strawberry-poppyseed dressing

Watermelon side salad made with cucumber, mint, feta and dressing

Strawberry shortcake, a new version of the decadent dessert for an after-meal surprise

Strawberry lemonade, perfect for hot summer days

Guests who try the new strawberry lemonade and share it on Instagram (tagging @CowboyChicken and using #snapandsip) will get a free strawberry chicken salad on their next visit when showing the post.

Orders for these summertime treats can be placed online or by calling the nearest location. Guests can also join the Campfire Club for coupons, discounts, news and much more.