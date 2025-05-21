Cowboy Chicken, known for savory, wood-fire rotisserie chicken, has added new, freshly made salads to its summer menu lineup in addition to some all-star fan favorites. The wood-fire rotisserie chicken chain also brings back a much-loved dessert to finish a light, satisfying meal.

Cowboy Chicken’s salads are tossed with a refreshing mix of crisp lettuce and colorful, seasonal ingredients. Packed with lean protein, these salads are a nutritious and well-balanced option to complement sweltering summer days.

New menu items and returning favorites include:

This new, limited-time offering starts with Buffalo-tossed tenders served over crisp, chopped greens with Monterey Jack cheese, grape tomatoes, avocado, smoky bacon bits and is finished with a ranch drizzle. ($13 / $13.50 in Georgia and Florida / 51 grams of protein) Sonoran Salad: Another new, limited-time offering, this salad offers wood-fire cilantro lime chicken over crunchy, chopped greens and Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, tortilla strips and Cowboy Dust and is served with bold chipotle ranch dressing.

Another new, limited-time offering, this salad offers wood-fire cilantro lime chicken over crunchy, chopped greens and Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, tortilla strips and Cowboy Dust and is served with bold chipotle ranch dressing. ($13 / $13.50 in Georgia and Florida / 36 grams of protein) Monterey Salad: A fan favorite, this salad features wood-fire chicken over cool, chopped greens with avocado, cilantro, tomatoes, Monterey Jack cheese, cheese crisps and chicken cracklins and is served with zesty chili lime dressing.

A fan favorite, this salad features wood-fire chicken over cool, chopped greens with avocado, cilantro, tomatoes, Monterey Jack cheese, cheese crisps and chicken cracklins and is served with zesty chili lime dressing. ($13 / $13.50 in Georgia and Florida / 48 grams of protein) Strawberry Shortcake: This fan-favorite is back for a limited time, boasting a golden shortcake base topped with fresh strawberries and finished with a perfect amount of whipped cream.

The limited-time offerings are available from May 26-Aug. 31. Guests can order delicious salads, tasty enchiladas, boneless wings and rodeo-ready meals at their nearest Cowboy Chicken location or online or via the Cowboy Chicken app. Loyalty points for free menu items and coupons can be earned by joining Wild West Rewards online or through the app.