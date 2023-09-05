Cowboy Chicken Adds Sweet Potato Fries and Brisket Sandwich

Cowboy Chicken, known for its wood-fired rotisserie chicken and mouthwatering Wild West sides, adds sweet potato waffle fries to the menu lineup and invites guests to round out their meal with a brisket sandwich and a glass of peach tea.

The brisket sandwich is juicy and flavorful, ideal for picking up before the big game or other fall events. Tender chopped brisket is stacked on a pillowy brioche bun along with yellow onions and jalapeño, bread-and-butter pickles and topped with tasty barbecue sauce.

Between Sept. 4-Oct. 15, 2023, Cowboy Chicken is offering sweet potato waffle fries. The perfect accompaniment to the brisket sandwich, crisp, bright waffle fries are topped with cinnamon, sugar and salt, adding a flavorful blend of sweet and savory to the meal. Guests can add a refreshing glass of peach tea from Texas Select, a Cowboy Chicken seasonal staple and a great finishing touch for lunch or dinner.

These menu items complement Cowboy Chicken’s extensive offerings such as satisfying Cowboy Plates, enchiladas, plates of crispy drumsticks, Wild West sides bursting with flavor, fresh salads and homemade peach cobbler, an original since 1981.

Guests can visit one of Cowboy Chicken's many locations nationwide to get their fill of delicious wood-fired rotisserie chicken, and orders can be placed online for pickup or delivery. Cowboy Chicken also offers an array of catering and delivery options from boxed lunches to wood-fired chicken packages for large or small groups.