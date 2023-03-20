Cowboy Chicken Adds Tenders to Menu

Guests asked and Cowboy Chicken listened and now the eatery, famous for its wood-fired rotisserie chicken, is adding chicken tenders to its menu starting Monday, March 20. Chicken tenders rule the roost as a favorite for all ages, and Cowboy Chicken raises the bar with its all-natural chicken tenders that are hand-breaded and seasoned for over 24 hours using proprietary artisan seasonings and served with specially created sauce recipes including honey blaze, ranch, BBQ and honey mustard.

Guests can round up the family and head to the nearest Cowboy Chicken location for one of several meals designed for everyone—children to adults. Chicken tenders are available in the Family Meal, Kids Meal and Adult Tender Meal.

The Family Meal is perfect for those evenings when hectic family schedules never seem to work together. Family members can dig into a heaping helping of 16 crispy, satisfying tenders, three Texas-size sides, four rolls and three sauces.

The Kids Meal offers children two tenders, one side, a roll and a choice of sauce. The perfect size for lunch or dinner, the Kids Meal can be picked up for a nourishing meal after school, before sports practice or during any on-the-go event.





Chicken tenders aren’t just for kids. For the ultimate comfort food, adults can pop into their nearest Cowboy Chicken location for the Adult Tender Meal with four tenders, two savory sides, a roll and a choice of sauce.



The menu gets even sweeter with Cowboy Chicken’s peach tea—a perfect accompaniment to the new chicken tenders. For a fantastic finish, peach cobbler—on the menu since opening in 1981—is made fresh daily with fresh peaches.

Chicken tenders are only the start of the extensive menu of family favorites at Cowboy Chicken. Other favorites include wood-fired rotisserie chicken, crispy drumsticks, fresh salads, sandwiches, unique Wild West sides and homestyle desserts. Orders can be placed online at www.cowboychicken.com or by calling a local Cowboy Chicken location.