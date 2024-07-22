It won’t be long before school starts, and Cowboy Chicken, the well-loved wood-fire rotisserie chicken chain serves dinnertime solutions to make the transition from summer a little easier. At each Cowboy Chicken location, kids eat free on Mondays after 4 p.m., and family meals are $5 off on Wednesdays.

“We know that when the busy school season starts, families have even less time to prepare a meal,” says Sean Kennedy, president and CEO of Cowboy Chicken. “With these offers, we can help families ease into the school year with a comforting meal and a delicious solution to the age-old question of what to serve for dinner.”

Guests can bring kids into any Cowboy Chicken location on Mondays to eat free after 4 p.m. (with the purchase of an entree, in-store only). Kids meals have several options including the Cowpoke offering two drumsticks or a ½ breast, one side and a roll; the Veggie with two sides and a roll; and the Crispy Kids Tenders Meal with two tenders, one side, choice of sauce and a roll. All kids meals include a drink.

Guests can pick up Cowboy Chicken’s Family Meals with a $5 discount on Wednesdays for a good incentive to get through the mid-week slump. Family Meals start with a choice of mains such as savory wood-fire rotisserie chicken, crunchy tenders or tenders and wings. These meals come with four sides and four rolls. The chicken meal for six offers one whole chicken and another half chicken, four Texas-size sides, six rolls and a choice of dessert.

Whether families find themselves on the ball field or shuttling children between dance appointments and study groups, Cowboy Chicken’s versatile options solve the “what’s for dinner” mystery quickly and easily. In addition, Cowboy Chicken guests who work with schools, churches or non-profits can ask about special catering pricing for their organizations by emailing catering@cowboychicken.com. Special meal pricing for schools features the Chuckwagon for 10 which includes 20 pieces of wood fire rotisserie chicken with potatoes, green beans and rolls for $110. The Cowboy Tenders for 10 meal features 30 all-natural, hand-breaded tenders with potatoes, green beans, rolls and three kinds of sauces, also for $110. A box lunch option is available for $11 each. These school deals are available through September and no substitutions are allowed.

Families and guests can grab lunch or dinner from their nearest Cowboy Chicken location or by ordering online through the Cowboy Chicken app. Guests also can earn Wild West Rewards and collect loyalty points for free menu items and coupons. For more information, visit www.cowboychicken.com.