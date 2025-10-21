The busy holiday season is almost here, and Cowboy Chicken, known for its delicious wood fire rotisserie chicken, turns to turkeys for the ultimate menu inspiration. Cowboy Chicken’s holiday meal packages and catering options will turn any gathering into a flavor-packed party. And, for a limited time, the eatery is offering a “Spend $50, Get $10” promotion for e-gift cards purchased online.

Ready to gobble up the spotlight, Cowboy Chicken is serving rotisserie turkeys turned on the spit with real wood fire flavor. Roasted turkey breasts, fresh out of the oven and packed with flavor, are also available.

Holiday highlights include:

Rotisserie Turkey Package ($145)

Includes a wood fire rotisserie turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, a choice of a holiday side, green beans, country style stuffing, 12 rolls and peach cobbler

Pick up cold the day before Thanksgiving for a reheat-and-serve, stress-free holiday

New this year, loyalty members will receive rewards when ordering this package.

Also available: Just turkey ($70), gravy ($8), bulk sides ($30) and rolls ($6)

Turkey Family Meal ($46)

Oven-roasted turkey breast, stuffing, green beans, mashed potatoes and gravy, rolls and peach cobbler

This delivery-friendly option serves four.

Turkey Plate ($12/$12.75)

Sliced turkey, country-style stuffing, green beans, roll and gravy

A perfect option for a turkey fix

Spend $50, Get $10

For a limited time, receive a $10 bonus gift card with the purchase of a $50 e-gift card

Available for online gift card purchases only

Catering is available for many different types of parties, from intimate gatherings to larger business meals. For those who would like to share the bounty with something other than turkey, there will be plenty of alternate holiday meals featuring signature entrees, including brisket, rotisserie chicken, enchiladas and crispy tenders.

Guests can order catering, holiday meals, plates and packages at cowboychicken.com, by visiting their nearest Cowboy Chicken location or via the Cowboy Chicken app. Loyalty points for free menu items and coupons can be earned by joining Wild West Rewards online or through the app.