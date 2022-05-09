Cowboy Chicken Brings Back Watermelon Tea

Cowboy Chicken is bringing back a summertime favorite for a limited time.

Guests can now wash down their meals with a cold glass of watermelon tea ($2.50) and enjoy juicy slices of watermelon as a side (Individual $3.50 and Texas $5.50). These refreshing, new menu items are perfect for the summer and will be available from Memorial Day to Labor Day and pair well with Cowboy Chicken’s menu of wood-fired rotisserie chicken and Wild West sides such as green beans, fried okra and baked mac and cheese.