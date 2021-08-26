Cowboy Chicken Celebrates 40th Anniversary by Giving Away Year's Worth of Food

Cowboy Chicken is giving away a year’s worth of its delicious, wood-fired rotisserie chicken to mark its 40th anniversary. Through the end of September, guests can register for the chance to be one of 40 lucky families who will be randomly selected at the end of the month.

“This promotion is just one more way for us to express our sincere appreciation for the loyal guests who’ve supported us all these years,” says Sean Kennedy, Cowboy Chicken’s president and CEO. “Forty years is a lifetime in this industry, and we don’t take it for granted. We pledge to keep providing the best wood-fired rotisserie chicken and the best customer service so that we can be here serving our guests for another 40 years.”

Through Sept. 30, guests can register by scanning a special QR code at their favorite Cowboy Chicken location, and winners will be notified in October. Each winner will receive 52 voucher certificates redeemable for one free whole rotisserie chicken at participating locations. Only one certificate may be redeemed per visit, per week. The approximate retail value of the prize is $431. In addition, mobile app users will be rewarded with a free entrée for dining four times a week during September. Cowboy Chicken’s app is available through the Apple App Store and Google Play.

This incredible giveaway is just the latest way that Cowboy Chicken is celebrating its 40th anniversary. In July, the fast casual eatery gave away more than 1,000 free chickens to guests who received a star on the back of their sales receipts that month and free strawberry shortcake to mobile app users who dined four times. And every Thursday in August, guests are enjoying a mouthwatering meal including a half chicken, a side of ranchero beans and Cowboy Chicken’s signature Twice-Baked Potaters for just $4. (This promotion is available in-store only, one per guest. No substitutions.) Throughout the celebration, guests purchasing any entrée receive a free 40th anniversary commemorative cup (while supplies last), refillable for 99 cents on future visits.