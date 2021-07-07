Cowboy Chicken Celebrating 40 Years with Special Promotion

Cowboy Chicken is turning 40 this year. Starting with a single location opened by founder Phil Sanders in Dallas in 1981, the concept has grown into a fast casual brand beloved across the south central and southeastern U.S., with 17 restaurants in Texas, Oklahoma, Georgia and Louisiana. To celebrate its four decades of success, Cowboy Chicken is rolling out three months of fun promotions, including the chance for 40 families to receive free chicken for a full year.

“From the day Phil opened the doors of the very first Cowboy Chicken, our success has come down to the loyal guests who keep coming back week after week, year after year,” says Cowboy Chicken president and CEO Sean Kennedy. “It’s important to all of us at Cowboy Chicken that this celebration is all about our guests, because we wouldn’t be here without them.”

This 40th anniversary celebration is the latest in a series of milestones for Cowboy Chicken since the first store opened on Shady Brook and Park Lane in Dallas on Aug. 18, 1981. Among these milestones are the introduction of its famous chicken enchiladas in 1982; the opening of its second location at Bachman Lake and Northwest Highway in Dallas in 1984; the opening of its first franchise store in Allen, Texas, in 2010; and the launch of the brand’s new prototype store in 2016.

The anniversary celebration starts in July, with a special Secret Star promotion that will give away more than 1,000 free chickens to guests who receive a star on the back of their sales receipts. Starting July 5, each of Cowboy Chicken’s locations will offer two opportunities a day (lunch and dinner) to receive a star, for a total of 1,020 chickens given away in July. Each star is valid for one free rotisserie chicken, redeemable on the next visit, in-store only.

And that is not the only birthday present guests can look forward to receiving. In August, Cowboy Chicken introduces Throwback Thursday, serving up a half-chicken, ranchero beans and Cowboy Chicken’s signature Twice-Baked Potaters for just $4 every Thursday. This special is available in-store only, one per guest with no substitutions.

In September, guests can register for a chance to win free chicken for a year. QR codes will be available at all Cowboy Chicken locations, and 40 lucky families will be chosen at random at the end of the month.

In addition to monthly specials and promotions, Cowboy Chicken also is offering promotions for orders placed via the eatery’s new mobile app. These include a free strawberry shortcake with four visits in July; four times the points when guests dine at Cowboy Chicken on its anniversary date of Aug. 18; and a special reward each week for guests dining four times a week in September. Cowboy Chicken’s app is available through the Apple’s App Store and Google Play.

Cowboy Chicken prepares wood-fired rotisserie chicken for loyal guests who order whole chickens, crispy drumsticks, famous chicken enchiladas and sandwiches served on toasted buns. Made-from-scratch sides complement the chicken with choices such as ranchero beans, Spanish rice and corn fritters. Family meals are available to feed everyone at home. Guests can join the Campfire Club for rewards, coupons, news and special offers.