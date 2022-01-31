Cowboy Chicken Distributes Nearly 2,000 Turkey Plates

Thanks to Cowboy Chicken’s generous guests, the fast casual restaurant chain specializing in wood-fired rotisserie chicken was able to donate 1,972 turkey plates to nonprofits during the holiday season. Cowboy Chicken was able to feed almost 2,000 individuals through a coordinated partnership with a different nonprofit in each local area it serves.



Cowboy Chicken kicked off the 2021 holiday season with a new turkey plate and the “Buy A Plate” promotion to support local charities. The turkey plate included sliced turkey breast, country-style stuffing, a choice of one side, a roll and gravy for $10. From Oct. 4-Dec. 31, 2021, guests could visit their local Cowboy Chicken location and purchase the new turkey plate or other menu favorites for themselves and add a turkey plate at checkout to be provided to a local charity.



In Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Cowboy Chicken guests purchased the most turkey plates (more than 300), which were enjoyed by the beneficiaries of Empower 225. The Cowboy Chicken general manager and his family even helped serve at the Thanksgiving event. In Frisco, Texas, 120 seniors who attended the Frisco Family Services Silver Bells luncheon all enjoyed turkey plates. The goodwill kept spreading on New Year’s Eve when Sandwiches With Love in Oklahoma City handed out 150 turkey plates to the homeless.



While Cowboy Chicken fans anticipate the return of the seasonal turkey plate this fall, they can still visit one of the more than 20 locations across the Southeast to enjoy the eatery’s real, honest food as its wood-fired rotisserie chickens are served as crispy drumsticks and whole or half chickens and folded into savory enchiladas and sandwiches. Wild West sides like crispy fried okra, ranchero beans and baked mac and cheese accompany the main dishes. Orders can be placed online at cowboychicken.com or by calling a local Cowboy Chicken location. Guests also can join the Campfire Club for rewards, coupons, news and special offers.