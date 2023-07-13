Cowboy Chicken Drive-Thru in Forney, Texas Offers Free Peach Cobbler

Cowboy Chicken, located in Shafer Plaza At Mustang Creek, is the only Cowboy Chicken location with a drive-thru, offering convenience and fast service to guests in Forney, Texas. This feature sets Cowboy Chicken Forney apart from all other locations, and to entice guests through the end of summer, the popular wood-fired rotisserie chicken restaurant is offering a complimentary individual peach cobbler with every order placed at the drive-thru.

This promotion will continue until the end of August, giving residents and passersby the chance to experience the exceptional taste of Cowboy Chicken while enjoying a delightful free treat. Cowboy Chicken’s menu boasts family favorites including dark and white meat rotisserie chicken, drumsticks, chicken tenders, brisket, and sandwiches served with a variety of Wild West sides and desserts. Guests also can try Cowboy Chicken’s limited-time selection of summer salads, quench their thirst with strawberry lemonade or watermelon tea and satisfy their sweet tooth with strawberry shortcake.

Cowboy Chicken in Forney is open daily from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.