Cowboy Chicken Highlights Health-Conscious Menu Items

Cowboy Chicken, the fast casual restaurant brand known for its wood-fired rotisserie chicken, has a menu full of guilt-free options that are as delicious as they are nutritional.

“Our signature rotisserie chicken is already one of the healthiest offerings you’ll find in the fast casual restaurant space,” says Cowboy Chicken president Sean Kennedy. “But it doesn’t stop there. We also have a variety of salads and bowls so guests can enjoy a different flavorful, enticing and good-for-you choice every night of the week.”

Cowboy Chicken’s health-conscious (and delicious) options include:

Low-Calorie Offerings: Wood-fired chicken combos are perfect for guests who are watching their calories, with many under 500 calories, like the three-piece dark (205 calories), quarter-white chicken (204 calories) and half-chicken meal (297 calories).

Keto Green Bowl: This popular choice features a rotisserie chicken breast, roasted broccoli, green beans, kale, chicken cracklins and crispy fried kale mix with housemade chipotle ranch dressing.

Veggie Plate: Comes with three homemade sides, with options including green beans, sweet potato, roasted broccoli, Mexican street corn and garden salad.

Salads and Bowls: In addition to the Keto Green Bowl, these tasty, nutritious and filling options include the Monterrey Salad (chopped greens, rotisserie chicken, fresh avocado, cilantro, grape tomatoes and shredded cheese); the famous Southwest Salad (with chopped greens, rotisserie chicken, ranchero beans, roasted corn, grape tomatoes, red onions, cilantro and crunchy tortilla strips); and the beloved Durango Bowl (rotisserie chicken breast, ranchero beans, Spanish rice and a mix of fresh and roasted tomatoes, roasted corn, onions and cucumber with salsa and a creamy avocado sauce).

Cowboy Chicken’s website lists full nutritional information, making it easy to select the right chicken accompaniments or compile a veggie plate. What’s more, all of these items can be delivered straight from a neighborhood Cowboy Chicken without the high fees of third-party delivery services. Orders can be placed online at cowboychicken.com or by calling a local Cowboy Chicken location. Guests also can join the Campfire Club for rewards, coupons, news and special offers.