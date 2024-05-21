Summer is heating up, and wood-fire rotisserie chicken chain Cowboy Chicken is ready to make a splash with flavorful dishes sporting fresh strawberries and other seasonal fruits. The popular strawberry pecan chicken salad returns as well as the watermelon cucumber side salad, strawberry shortcake and refreshing beverages—all poised to help make memorable moments this summer from May 27-Sept. 1.

“Strawberries have always been a crowd favorite on our menu, and we’re thrilled to feature them prominently while they’re in peak season,” says Sean Kennedy, president and CEO of Cowboy Chicken. “Our guests look forward to the return of our strawberry pecan chicken salad every year, and we’re excited to bring it back along with other strawberry-inspired delights to create perfect summer moments.”

The fan-favorite strawberry pecan chicken salad offers bold flavors of bacon, feta cheese and a tangy strawberry poppyseed dressing. This limited-time offer is available for $12 ($13 in Florida and Georgia) with a $2 off offer in the Cowboy Chicken app. The watermelon cucumber side salad is a perfect addition to chicken plates or meals and features fresh watermelon, sliced cucumber and feta cheese and is finished with a dressing of lime, garlic, olive oil and salt for $4.50. It wouldn’t be summer without strawberry shortcake, making its return to the menu with soft pound cake, sweet strawberries and whipped topping for $5.50. Guests can wash down these goodies with sparkling strawberry lemonade or a tall watermelon tea.

Cowboy Chicken’s seasonal menu items can quickly become essentials as guests saddle up to enjoy picnics by the pool or a lake day on the boat. Family meals are available for pickup, and the Cowboy Chicken menu offers even more favorites of chicken tenders, wings, enchiladas, homemade Wild West sides and homemade peach cobbler. Happy hour lemonade takes place every day from 2-4 p.m., offering ice-cold lemonades at half the price on the Cowboy Chicken app—a nice treat after a summer hike.

Guests can pack on the fun this summer accompanied by lunch or dinner from their nearest Cowboy Chicken location or by ordering online through the Cowboy Chicken app. Guests also can earn Wild West Rewards and collect loyalty points for free menu items and coupons.