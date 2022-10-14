Cowboy Chicken Introduces New Seasonal Offers

Cowboy Chicken, the fast casual restaurant brand serving real wood-fired rotisserie chicken, introduces new seasonal offers and dishes for guests at all locations. In addition, Cowboy Chicken will partner with the Round It Up America campaign with the goal to raise $25,000 company wide.

It’s turkey time at Cowboy Chicken, and the popular turkey plate is back. The mouthwatering dish includes sliced turkey breast served with country-style stuffing, a choice of one side and a roll for $11. This perfectly portioned plate is ideal for gifting to a friend or neighbor deserving of a delicious meal during the holidays.

For those needing to feed a crowd with satisfying homestyle cooking, the Turkey Package serves 8-10 people and includes one wood-fired rotisserie turkey, Twice Baked Potaters, green beans, country-style stuffing, 12 dinner rolls and peach cobbler for $140. Whole turkeys are available for $65 or come pre-sliced for $75. Also new for the season, gooey, caramel-covered Rockslide Brownies are a perfect sweet ending to the meal and are available for $4 each.

Cowboy Chicken’s savory sides are front and center in the Fixins Package, which includes a choice of two sides served in half pans, country-style stuffing and a pint of gravy for $75. Side choices include Twice Baked Potaters, mac and cheese, green beans, sweet potatoes, creamed spinach, roasted corn or garden salad with ranch or balsamic vinaigrette. These same sides are available a la carte in bulk sizes for $25 each. In addition, one pint of gravy is $10, and guests can order a dozen rolls for $6. For the gift that keeps on giving, guests purchasing $50 in gift cards online will receive a $10 bonus.

This year, Cowboy Chicken is partnering with Round It Up America to support local non-profits in each Cowboy Chicken community. Guests can help reach the company-wide goal by rounding up their checks to the next dollar in support of charities selected by each restaurant.

All promotions and packages are available now. Cowboy Chicken is closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day, but guests can order meals early to lock in a fresh and stress-free meal. Orders can be placed online at www.cowboychicken.com or by calling a local Cowboy Chicken location.