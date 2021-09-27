Cowboy Chicken Kicks Off Fall Season with New Turkey Plate and 'Buy a Plate' Charitable Promotion

Cowboy Chicken, the fast casual restaurant chain specializing in real wood-fired rotisserie chicken, kicks off the season of giving with a new turkey plate and a “Buy A Plate” promotion to support local charities. The new turkey plate boasts sliced turkey breast and is served with country-style stuffing, a choice of one side, a roll and gravy for $10. From Oct. 4-Dec. 31, guests can purchase the new turkey plate or other Cowboy Chicken menu favorites for themselves and add a turkey plate at checkout to be provided to a local charity.

In addition to the turkey plate that’s perfectly portioned for enjoying in a variety of settings or taking to a friend or neighbor, Cowboy Chicken is introducing several other new menu items and specials for celebrating, no matter the occasion. From the rotisserie turkey holiday package featuring a whole turkey to savory seasonal sides and gift card specials, Cowboy Chicken has guests covered.

The following new menu items will be available starting Oct. 4:

Turkey Plate: Sliced turkey breast is served with country-style stuffing, a choice of one side, a roll and gravy.

Rotisserie Turkey Holiday Package: The package feeds eight to 10 people and includes one wood-fired rotisserie turkey, Twice Baked Potaters, an additional Wild West side, country-style stuffing, 12 dinner rolls and peach cobbler. This promotion will be available until Jan. 1, 2022, and there is limited availability. The package price is $120, $50 for a whole turkey only and $60 for a whole turkey sliced.

New seasonal sides: Creamed spinach returns to the menu along with Jiffy corn pie, a throwback recipe made with sweet cornbread and kernel corn.

For the gift that keeps on giving, guests purchasing $50 in gift cards will receive a $10 bonus. Cowboy Chicken is closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day, but patrons are welcome to order meals early for stress-free celebrations. Orders can be placed online at www.cowboychicken.com or by calling a local Cowboy Chicken location.