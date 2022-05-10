Cowboy Chicken Launches Limited-Time Gift Card Special

Cowboy Chicken invites guests to head over for a new, limited-time gift card special. Through June 19, gift card purchasers will receive a free $10 gift card for every $50 spent. Everyone loves the eatery’s woodfired-rotisserie chicken, flavorful Wild West sides, new taco plates, family meals and more, and Cowboy Chicken gift cards are the perfect way to remember dads, teachers and graduates this time of year.