Cowboy Chicken to Offer Free Cobbler on National Peach Cobbler Day

Cowboy Chicken is celebrating National Peach Cobbler Day in the most delicious way possible—with free cobbler! On Wednesday, April 13, the fast casual chain, known for wood-fired rotisserie chicken and homemade fresh sides, is dishing out complimentary servings of its popular Jeanette’s homemade peach cobbler.

A menu favorite since 1981, Jeanette’s homemade peach cobbler is made fresh daily and served hot and is a perfect ending to a meal at Cowboy Chicken or as a treat on its own.

“We made peach cobbler because it was simple and delicious, and it was one of Phil’s favorites for me to make,” shares Jeanette Sanders, wife of Cowboy Chicken founder Phil Sanders, on how the dish originally made it on the menu.

Guests are invited to stop by any Cowboy Chicken location throughout the day on April 13 for a free serving; no purchase necessary.

