With December here, Cowboy Chicken is making it easier to enjoy the holidays with family and friends. Whether it’s a cozy dinner or a festive office gathering, the wood-fire rotisserie chicken chain has created delicious options to fit every celebration size.

Available now through Dec. 31, Cowboy Chicken is offering its seasoned-by-hand, juicy turkeys, designed to make celebrations stress-free. These limited-time turkey offerings include three packages to ensure delicious, nourishing meals.

Rotisserie Turkey Package ($145): Feeds 10 and boasts a mouthwatering 10- to 12-pound wood-fire rotisserie turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, country-style stuffing, 12 dinner rolls and peach cobbler.

Oven-Roasted Turkey Breast Package ($155): Feeds 10 and offers juicy all-white meat turkey breast with mashed potatoes, green beans, country-style stuffing, 12 dinner rolls and peach cobbler.

Sliced Turkey Breast Family Meal ($44): Feeds four and includes a choice of two sides, country-style stuffing, rolls and a choice of dessert.

The popular Turkey Plate is back, providing a comforting meal with sliced turkey breast, country-style stuffing, green beans and a roll. This plate is great for dropping off to a neighbor or family member or for a quick lunch to savor the season with a one-portion plate. Businesses can also take advantage of the Turkey Box Lunch, a perfect office treat, or explore catering options for even larger celebrations.

As a special treat for app users, Cowboy Chicken is offering Double Points on Turkey Tuesdays when guests order a Turkey Family Meal or Turkey Plate. It’s a tasty way to enjoy the season and earn rewards while doing so.

Cowboy Chicken’s rotisserie turkeys are seasoned by hand and marinated for 24 hours in a secret proprietary blend of seasonings, then cooked over a wood-fire flame for four hours before serving. The wood-fire rotisserie chicken chain is closed on Christmas Day. Availability is limited, so guests are encouraged to place orders in advance. Cowboy Chicken’s customer-focused curbside program saves busy guests’ precious time. Simply order on the app or online and head to any Cowboy Chicken location, letting a staff member bring the meal to your car.