Cowboy Chicken Releases Inflation-Friendly Specials

While inflation soars, Cowboy Chicken is easing the burden by keeping prices low and providing quality food that people can afford. The wood-fired chicken eatery has launched two dark meat chicken specials that are easy on the wallet.

These include a two-piece dark special with two sides, a regular drink and a roll for $10, and a family meal special that feeds four and includes all dark meat chicken, three Texas-size sides and rolls for $29. Cowboy Chicken Wild West sides include ranchero beans, baked mac and cheese, green beans, sweet potato, roasted broccoli, Mexican street corn, fried okra, creamed spinach and more. No matter the choice, guests receive a great value when building the perfect meal with Cowboy Chicken’s dark meat specials that are available all day in-store and ordered online or via the Cowboy Chicken app.