Cowboy Chicken Releases Selection of Summer Salads

With warmer weather setting in, consumer taste buds are ready for entrées that are crisp, refreshing and delicious. Cowboy Chicken’s new selection of summer salads delivers on all three counts.

The strawberry pecan salad returns by popular demand this summer, topped with rotisserie chicken, candied pecans, bacon crumbles, goat cheese and a strawberry-poppyseed dressing.

Chicken tenders are here to stay, and the Southern fried salad is topped with Cowboy Chicken’s hand-breaded and seasoned chicken tenders, tomatoes, red onions, avocado, corn, Monterrey Jack cheese, cheese crisps and honey mustard dressing.

The selection is rounded out by the Kickin’ Cobb salad, which brings the heat with sliced jalapeños but cools things down with hard-boiled eggs, rotisserie chicken, bacon crumbles, tomatoes, red onions, cotija cheese, avocado and chipotle ranch dressing.

The watermelon cucumber salad also returns this summer to join Cowboy Chicken’s roster of side dishes, featuring the flavors of mint and lime with goat cheese alongside watermelon and cucumber to create a refreshing combination that pairs well with any entrée.

Salads are not the only addition to this season’s menu. Guests can quench their thirst with strawberry lemonade or watermelon tea ($2.50/ $3) or satisfy their sweet tooth with an order of strawberry shortcake ($4.50).

For lunch, Cowboy Chicken is offering a special from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. that includes a dark meat leg and thigh chicken quarter, one Wild West side, a roll and drink for $10. These seasonal offerings accompany a menu full of family favorites including dark and white meat rotisserie chicken, drumsticks, chicken tenders, brisket and sandwiches served with a variety of Wild West sides and desserts.

Orders can be placed online for pickup or delivery or by calling one of Cowboy Chicken’s 18 locations nationwide. Cowboy Chicken also offers an array of catering options from boxed lunches to wood-fired chicken packages for groups large or small. For news, discounts and other perks, guests can join the Campfire Club via email or earn Wild West Rewards by downloading the Cowboy Chicken app on iOS or Android.